PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An SUV was stuck on the Media-Elwyn Regional Rail tracks in Philadelphia’s Cedar Park neighborhood early Monday morning. Police say they were told the driver was stuck in the vehicle at South 51st Street and Warrington Avenue, just before 3 a.m. Monday.
But after they arrived the driver left the scene.
Hanging electrical wires made removing the car a dangerous operation.
The first tow truck broke its tow while trying to move that vehicle. A second tow truck arrived at the scene to remove the vehicle.
