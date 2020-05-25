WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – Delaware health officials announced Monday more than 150 new COVID-19 cases as the statewide total nears 9,000. The death toll in the state is now over 330.
According to the Delaware Division of Public Health, there have been 156 new coronavirus cases, bringing the statewide total to 8,965.
Six new deaths were also announced. The death toll is now at 332. Those individuals ranged in age from 21 to 103 years old.
ChristianaCare will hold a drive-thru and walk-up testing event on Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Smyrna High School, located at 500 Duck Creek Parkway in Smyrna. Patients are asked to bring ID and no physician’s order is needed.
Additional testing sites will also be held Tuesday at Frederick Douglass Elementary School in Seaford and Thursday at Lake Forest South / WT Chipman Campus in Harrington.
