



BERLIN, N.J. (CBS) — A Camden County church is planning to host in-person services Sunday despite Gov. Phil Murphy’s stay-at-home order. Staff members at Solid Rock Baptist Church in Berlin say they’ve taken precautions to make sure everyone is safe.

Some religious leaders Eyewitness News spoke to say it’s their constitutional right to gather and the people have the right to worship during this pandemic.

#breaking Pastor of Solid Rock Baptist Church tells Eyewitness News he intends to sue @GovMurphy if he does not deem places of worship essential. @CBSPhilly — Crystal Cranmore (@CrystalCranmore) May 24, 2020

“We’re going to do this as safely as possible,” Pastor Charles Clark III said.

Worship inside Solid Rock Baptist Church will resume Sunday morning against the governor’s stay-at-home order.

Should places of worship be considered essential? One pastor thinks so. Solid Rock Baptist Church is welcoming guests for its in-person service this morning, against @GovMurphy orders. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/F1OLXxmxbZ — Crystal Cranmore (@CrystalCranmore) May 24, 2020

“People coming to our church will have a touchless temperature taken,” Clark III said. “Anybody 104 and above will not be able to come into the church building.”

CBS3 is told church members spent much of the day Saturday sanitizing the sanctuary in preparation for Sunday service.

It holds about 1,000 people, but only 250 people will be allowed inside.

Other worshippers will be able to view service on a screen in the church gym.

On Friday, President Donald Trump deemed houses of worship essential and pushed governors to open them during the pandemic.

The CDC published recommendations to prevent exposure to COVID-19 in churches, synagogues, and other religious facilities.

It includes temporarily limiting the sharing of frequently touched objects like prayer rugs, prayer books and hymnals.

In Gloucester Township, pastors at Bethel Church say they hope to start in-person services next Sunday, May, 31.

“Our plan is to have a very abbreviated service and leave about an hour between each service,” said Curt Kinney.

Staff members will sanitize the building during the hour.

Meanwhile, Bishop Dennis Sullivan of the Diocese of Camden posted a statement recently, saying in-part, “the suspension of masses was just and necessary.”

Service at Solid Rock Baptist Church starts at 10 a.m. and masks are required.