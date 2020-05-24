Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A woman is hospitalized after Philadelphia police say she was shot during a carjacking in the city’s Olney section. Police say the 21-year-old was sitting in a red Mercedes on Ella Street, near Clarkson Avenue, when she was pulled from the car by two men and two women.
She was shot twice and taken to Einstein Hospital, where she was placed in stable condition.
No arrests have been made as the investigation is ongoing.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
