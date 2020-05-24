PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — The number of COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania has climbed above 67,000. On Sunday, state health officials reported an additional 730 cases of coronavirus, along with 28 more deaths.
Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!
The total number of cases statewide now stands at 67,713.
The statewide death toll has reached 5,124.
In total, 328,382 people statewide have tested negative for the virus.
Coronavirus Latest: What You Need To Know And Staying Connected
Meanwhile, Gov. Wolf said Friday he is anticipating easing some pandemic restrictions in Philadelphia and the heavily populated suburbs on June 5, while lifting them almost entirely in 17 rural counties this week as Pennsylvania continues to emerge from a shutdown imposed nearly two months ago to help slow the spread of the new virus.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.