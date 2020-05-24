PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A pastor from one of Philadelphia’s largest African American congregations posted a message for his flock. He is countering President Donald Trump’s insistence that churches should be allowed to gather for Sunday services.
“Of course, the church is essential. But the church is essential for more than Sunday morning. If your church was closed because you could not worship in a sanctuary, then you weren’t being the church,” Reverend Alyn Waller, of Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church, said.
“The truth of the matter is the science still suggests that it is not safe to gather in large crowds. What our president just did was political pandering to the right, extreme right wing, to make a point for their votes.”
Waller has recovered from COVID-19 himself.
He says his church’s services will continue via Zoom and Facebook Live.
