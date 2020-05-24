



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Even during the current time of stay-at-home orders due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Pennsylvania SPCA continues to rescue animals. The PSPCA has launched “$5 Fridays” in order to help raise money to support rescue efforts.

You can donate $5 through Venmo to the organization (@PSPCA) to support.

One of the animals they have rescued is Raelyn who was found with numerous bite wounds on her body.

Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!

She was in pain when she arrived into the care of the PSPCA just 10 days ago.

She was being kept in a backyard in North Philadelphia with about a dozen other dogs and as one of the young ones of the group, she was attacked by a larger dog.

Her owner was using a livestock spray to “treat” her injuries.

With large wounds on her neck and legs, Raelynn would need stitches and drains, pain meds and around the clock care.

She has been through great trauma, but her spirit is sweet and social. She will spend more time in our care recovering, but soon, we hope she can find the perfect forever home.

Watch the video above for the full Pet Project interview.

Here are this week’s adoptable pets:

Bambi – This 1-year-old is learning how to sit, lay down, and stay. She is also learning to potty outside. She is a very fast learner and loves to play with my people. She loves to lay on laps, she likes to be outside in the front yard, but sometimes she gets nervous on walks. Loud noises like trucks make her nervous. She also takes a few minutes to warm up to new people. She seems to like most dogs, but not sure about cats. Bambi is also getting more comfortable saying “hi” to strange people. Please contact her foster mother at jerast@gmail.com to learn more about Bambi.

Sosa– This special boy is looking for a caring, loving home. He will need some time to adjust to new people. He would do best in a quiet, calm home with older teens/adults. If you think he would be a good fit for you and your family, email adoption counselors at adoptions@pspca.org.

Mikey – This fun-loving, carefree dude loves to enjoy a good tall glass of water with my housemates. He is always hanging out near his people and chimes in with some great one-liners when he’s in a talkative mood. If you are looking for a fun friend, who can hold a conversation, Mikey is your guy. For more information about Mikey, email his foster mom at jjcitychick@yahoo.com.