Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 46-year-old man is in the hospital after being shot seven times in North Philly, police say. The incident happened at 8:15 p.m. Saturday on the 600 block of North 12th Street.
Police say the victim suffered seven gunshot wounds to his legs.
Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!
He was taken to the hospital and placed in stable condition.
An arrest has been made. No information about the suspect in custody has been released.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.