Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A local nonprofit organization is bringing food to families in need, using the motto “knock, drop and roll.” Share Food Program on Saturday delivered hundreds of boxes of food to Philadelphians.
The door-to-program is for senior citizens, residents with disabilities and others who are unable to regularly access food banks or pick-up locations.
Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!
Those who are in need of food can sign up online by clicking here or calling 215-223-2220.
You must log in to post a comment.