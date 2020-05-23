TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – New Jersey announced more than 400 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the statewide total above 153,000. But Gov. Phil Murphy says there is still a significant amount of electronic lab reports that have not been processed yet and may be affecting today’s number of new cases.
Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!
A total of 443 cases were reported, pushing the state’s total to 153,104.
Ninety-six deaths were also reported Saturday. The death toll stands at 11,081.
NEW: NJ has 443 new confirmed positive cases of #COVID19, pushing our total to 153,104. Of those cases:
➡️2,974 are in hospitals
➡️806 are in critical or intensive care
➡️611 are on ventilators
Sadly, we’ve lost 96 more New Jerseyans, pushing our total to 11,081 lives lost. pic.twitter.com/QxTN6Q7jvt
— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 23, 2020
The governor once again reminded New Jerseyans to wear face coverings as the beaches reopened Friday just in time for Memorial Day weekend.
#MDW REMINDER pic.twitter.com/z5YHOCoOZK
— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 23, 2020
On Friday, restrictions on outdoor gatherings were also lifted from 10 to 25 people. Murphy says each day shows the state is getting closer to entering phase two of the reopening plan.
“If you were looking forward to gathering with your neighbors for Memorial Day cookouts, you may do so,” Murphy said. “So long that social distancing and personal responsibility remain the order of the day.”
The capacity will also be raised to 25 people for charter and fishing boats, outdoor batting cages, and driving ranges, along with other outdoor recreational businesses.
You must log in to post a comment.