By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Crews battled a late morning fire in a rowhome in the city’s Nicetown-Tioga section. The fire broke out on the 3800 block of North Smedley Street, Saturday.

The fire reached two alarms before it was put out.

No word on any injuries or what started the fire.

