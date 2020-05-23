Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A fire inside Episcopal Hospital forced patients and staff outside. Police say a man entered the hospital on the 100 block of East Lehigh Avenue in North Philadelphia shortly after 2:30 p.m. Saturday and was placed in an Emergency Room for detox.
Authorities say the man barricaded himself in the room and then lit the bedsheets on fire.
The man has since been arrested as the fire marshall declared it an arson.
The hospital was evacuated and the ER will remain closed until it’s repaired.
No injuries were reported in the fire, which has been put out.
