Comments
DOVER, Del. (CBS) — The number of coronavirus cases in Delaware is nearing 8,700 as the death toll now stands at 324. On Saturday, health officials announced 161 additional COVID-19 cases and two more deaths.
There are now 8,690 COVID-19 cases in Delaware.
Officials say the deaths range in ages between 21 to 103 years old.
Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!
New Castle County has 3,238 coronavirus cases, while Sussex County has 4,084 and Kent County has 1,315. There are also 53 cases in which officials are unsure what county the patients are from.
According to officials, 4,454 Delawareans have recovered from COVID-19.
There are 41,844 negative cases in the state, officials say.
You must log in to post a comment.