PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — The number of coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania is closing in on 67,000 as the death toll has topped 5,000. On Saturday, health officials reported 725 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 66,983.
Another 112 new deaths were announced, raising the death toll to 5,096.
Over 321,000 patients have tested negative for the virus in Pennsylvania.
Meanwhile, Gov. Wolf said Friday he is anticipating easing some pandemic restrictions in Philadelphia and the heavily populated suburbs on June 5. Wolf is also lifting restrictions almost entirely in 17 rural counties next week as Pennsylvania continues to emerge from a shutdown imposed nearly two months ago to help slow the spread of the new virus.
“We feel comfortable and confident by that date of June 5, Philadelphia will be in a position that its citizens can safely move into the yellow phase,” Wolf said.
The “yellow” phase includes:
Stay-at-home order is lifted
Telework must continue where feasible
Gatherings under 25 people are permitted
In-person retail is allowed, curbside and delivery is preferable
Child care can open with guidance
Bars and restaurants remain limited to take-out and delivery
Indoor recreation/entertainment venues remain closed
