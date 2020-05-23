HARRISBURG (AP) — The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture has announced that $280,000 is available to poultry, swine, lamb, goat and sheep processors in the commonwealth to reimburse them for costs associated with the purchase of personal protective equipment for their workers.
The program, available through the Center for Poultry and Livestock Excellence and resulting from last year’s farm bill, is available to processor or support services with receipts proving they bought such equipment to protect workers from COVID-19 between Feb. 19 and May 18.
Applicants can receive up to $16,000 in three categories: $10,000 for personal protective equipment and sanitation/cleaning materials (including masks, coveralls, gloves, face shields, hand sanitizer, cleaning products); $5,000 for prevention and surveillance tools (such as thermometers); and $1,000 for bilingual training materials and signage.
