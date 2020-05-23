Comments
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — It was a Facebook Live ceremony on the Battleship New Jersey on Saturday morning in celebration of Memorial Day and the 77th anniversary of the ship’s commissioning.
The battleship museum and memorial have been closed due to the coronavirus, but organizers wanted to honor all those who served, as well as the nation’s most decorated battleship.
“Her history is unparalleled in that she became the most decorated battleship in the history of the United States Navy, earning 19 battle stars,” Retired Capt. Walt Urban said
Following the service, a memorial wreath was cast into the Delaware River and a five gun salute.
