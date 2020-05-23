Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 19-year-old man was critically wounded after being shot twice in Kensington. The incident happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. Saturday on the 900 block of East Schiller Street.
Police say the victim was shot once in the stomach and once in the buttocks by an unknown suspect after the two got into a fight.
The victim was rushed to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition.
No arrests have been made at this time.
