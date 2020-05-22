



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As President Donald Trump deems houses of worship essential and calls on governors to allow them to reopen, faith-based leaders in the Delaware Valley are clashing on how to move forward during the Memorial Day weekend.

“I am in no rush to put the health of my members at risk,” said Rev. Mark Kelly Tyler, senior pastor at Mother Bethel AME Church in Society Hill.

Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!

Tyler says Sunday service will continue to be livestreamed.

“I have too many AME family in New York and North Jersey who have had congregations with multiple deaths of members with COVID-19 to let me know how serious this is. So if it’s at the end of the summer, great. If it’s at the end of next year, great, but we will reopen when it is absolutely safe,” Tyler stated.

In South Jersey, faith-based leaders at Solid Rock Baptist Church in Berlin say it’s their constitutional right to gather, as a house of worship should be considered essential services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus Latest: What You Need To Know And Staying Connected

They’re planning to defy Gov. Phil Murphy’s executive order and reopen their doors to their congregants on Sunday.

“We’re going to do this as safely as possible, so people coming to our church will have a touchless temperature taken. Anybody 104 and above will not be able to come into the church building. Everybody coming into the church building will wear masks,” said Solid Rock Baptist Church Pastor Charles Clark III.

Clark says the sanctuary seats up to 1,000 people but will only allow about a quarter of capacity, spaced six feet apart.

He says about 300 members have already registered to attend.

Clark says, after 250 attendees meet capacity for the sanctuary, the remainder will watch from the gym.

LATEST CORONAVIRUS STORIES

Gov. Murphy has said it may still be at least several weeks before indoor activities may resume.