PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Transportation Security Administration is preparing for a very different travel season this Memorial Day weekend due to COVID-19. TSA has outlined several changes to its screening process to help reduce the risk of cross-contamination at the security checkpoint.
“In the interest of TSA frontline workers and traveler health, TSA is committed to making prudent changes to our screening processes to limit physical contact and increase physical distance as much as possible,” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske.
The changes include passengers scanning their own boarding pass.
Travelers will be encouraged to wear facial coverings and practice social distancing. TSA says food should also be separated and put in clear plastic bags.
And travelers will now be now allowed to carry on 12-ounce bottles of hand sanitizer.
Traveling with hand sanitizer? Until further notice, @TSA is allowing passengers to bring hand sanitizer up to 12oz in carry-on bags. Larger containers will most likely need to be screened separately so allow yourself plenty of time. pic.twitter.com/E7PsaKWthX
— TSA (@TSA) May 20, 2020
TSA has already begun implementing these changes and will be implementing more at airport checkpoints nationwide by mid-June.
