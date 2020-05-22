PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Taco Bell is going on a hiring spree. The fast-food chain says it wants to hire at least 30,000 workers to fill traditional team member jobs, plus new roles related to enhanced safety and social distancing measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Since COVID-19 became a reality, we have continued our commitment to putting our people first,” Taco Bell’s Chief People Officer Kelly McCulloch said. “We work closely with our franchisees to ensure that we’re meeting the needs of our restaurant teams. Their safety and wellbeing remain our first priority. With this new hiring wave, we look forward to expanding our Taco Bell family and providing great, safe jobs to even more people.”
The new jobs will help keep the drive-through running smoothly and manage curbside pickup and mobile app orders.
