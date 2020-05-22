Comments
LOWER MAKEFIELD, Pa. (CBS) — Two men are dead in a murder-suicide at an apartment complex in Lower Makefield Township. Police surrounded the complex on Cornerstone Drive around 12:30 p.m. Friday after reports that a man was found shot outside of an apartment.
An eyewitness told police the shooter ran into a different apartment.
Bucks County SWAT team members tried to get him to surrender, but police say he shot himself in the head.
The man has been identified as 59-year-old Brian Moyer.
The victim has not yet been named.
The motive of the shooting is not yet known as the investigation remains ongoing.
