



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Brandon Graham is a Super Bowl champion, but even he can learn a thing or two from a 12-time NBA champion. The Eagles defensive end snapped a photo of a team zoom chat with head coach Doug Pederson and Hall-of-Fame coach Phil Jackson.

Graham shared some of what Jackson said to the team.

“You have to be able to keep the spirit up. He was talking about some of the guys that kind of went unnoticed a little bit that kind of kept them together,” Graham said. “Everybody has to know their role.”

It sounds crazy but Graham is entering his 11th season with the Eagles and he hopes this one will bring him ring number two. He shared what it’s been like working out with his new teammate Darrius Slay.

“It felt good to come in contact. I don’t want to live in fear but I am going to be smart about coming out,” said Graham. “I know he has been quarantining and doing the right thing, so it’s all about trusting and making sure you do what you can because we both have kids.”