



PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — The number of COVID-19-related deaths is nearing 5,000 as residents of 12 more Pennsylvania counties were allowed to freely leave their homes on Friday, and other parts of the shutdown were lifted. Gov. Tom Wolf is also prepared to announce which counties have made sufficient progress against the new coronavirus to join them.

Health officials reported 115 new deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 4,984. There were another 866 new cases, raising the total to 66,258.

“As counties move from red to yellow, we need all Pennsylvanians to continue to follow the social distancing and mitigation efforts in place,” Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, which includes our seniors, those with underlying health issues, our healthcare workers and our first responders. I am proud of the work that Pennsylvanians have done so far, but we cannot stop now, we must continue to take the necessary steps to protect ourselves from COVID-19.”

Over 312,000 patients have tested negative for the virus.

Wolf suggested that he could announce Friday that he’s easing practically all of the state’s pandemic restrictions on businesses and gatherings in counties where there have been few virus infections and deaths.

About 60% of Pennsylvania’s 12.8 million residents, largely in heavily populated eastern Pennsylvania, remain under Wolf’s stay-at-home orders and restrictions that limit business activity to services deemed to be essential.

Wolf announced last week that the 12 counties leaving the so-called “red” phase and moving to the “yellow” phase of his reopening plan on Friday would include Adams, Beaver, Carbon, Columbia, Cumberland, Juniata, Mifflin, Perry, Susquehanna, Wyoming, Wayne and York.

They joined 37 other counties that had previously been moved to yellow, meaning that people are free to leave their homes for any reason, gatherings of up to 25 people are allowed, and many retailers, offices and factories may reopen. Still ordered to remain closed in those counties are gyms, barber shops, nail salons, casinos, theaters and other such venues. Other restrictions also remain in place, including a ban on youth sports, and bars and restaurants may still offer only delivery or takeout service.

It is not clear what restrictions, if any, will remain in place in the green phase that Wolf may announce Friday. It is the least-restrictive phase of his color-coded reopening plan. Health officials have said they were working on guidelines for counties in the green phase.

