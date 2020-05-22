Comments
HAMMONTON, N.J. (CBS) – What was once old is new again. Karpool Cinema, a pop-up drive-in in Hammonton, is back.
Movies are $25 a car, and cars are kept about 10 feet apart.
Families can pop open the hatch, turn the dial to get the movie’s audio, and you are good to go.
One warning, there’s no bathroom on site.
The program is sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Hammonton.
