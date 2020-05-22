



CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) — Missing the mall? While many of us look forward to once again browsing inside a shopping mall, mall owners have been busy preparing for the safe return of shoppers. CBS3 took an exclusive look inside some changes at the Cherry Hill Mall, the first since malls were ordered to shut down.

The CEO of the Cherry Hill Mall also owns malls across the Carolinas and in Wisconsin. Those states have already allowed the businesses to reopen. Now, they’re gearing up for an eventual reopening in New Jersey.

The mall is still closed, but curbside pickup is open.

“A lot of our stores have at least three or four people working. I would say we probably have about 20 stores,” Lisa Wolstromer, senior marketing director at the Cherry Hill Mall, said.

Some employees are back at work, doing inventory, prepping for opening and fulfilling online orders.

“Retail is going to evolve and I think we’re going to evolve with it,” Wolstromer said.

As they adjust, the Apple Store has already posted its floor graphics. Social distancing will be adhered to throughout the mall.

“We removed all of the common area seating so that we can keep with the CDC guidelines and make sure the safety of the shoppers,” Wolstromer said.

Inside washrooms, basins are separated and posted are reminders to do your part as the mall limits the number of shoppers and provide sanitizing locations throughout the structure.

“We purchased some unbelievable number of gallons of hand sanitizer to keep them full,” Preit CEO Joseph Coradino said. “I don’t know the exact number, but we’re not going to run out.”

The goal is to create a safe, comfortable environment inside and out.

“Cleaning the door handles at the front entrances constantly,” Coradino said. “There will never be a moment when someone’s not cleaning those.”

As the wait continues for reopening, if you’re looking for immediate service, you can visit the mall’s website to see what stores are currently offering curbside pickup and place your order.