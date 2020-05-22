BREAKING:Gov. Wolf Anticipating Philadelphia, Surrounding Suburbs Will Move To 'Yellow' Phase Of Reopening Plan On June 5
By Vittoria Woodill
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An old fashion trend is back in style, and people are crafting these cool creations right from their homes. Are you looking for a fun way to explode your wardrobe with color this summer? Well, why not try what’s trending?

Wash a tidal wave of blues, greens, pinks and more, over your clothes, or really anything, with tie-dye.

Tie-dye is one of the popular trends this year across clothing accessories and even making flowers. It’s a super easy and affordable art project and one that turns drips into designs depending on how you fold.

To help us achieve an out-of-this-world wonder, we’ve sought out Michaels resident expert maker Lynn Lilly for how to turn a plain white T-shirt into something as cool as a rocket pop.

Vittoria Woodill

