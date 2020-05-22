BREAKING:Gov. Wolf Anticipating Philadelphia, Surrounding Suburbs Will Move To 'Yellow' Phase Of Reopening Plan On June 5
CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By Vittoria Woodill
Filed Under:CBS3 SummerFest, coronavirus, Local, Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Many will be firing up the grills this Memorial Day weekend. With so many people staying at home because of the coronavirus pandemic, we thought we would share ways to get the most out of summer — from your own backyard.

Iron Chef Michael Symon has been doing Facebook Lives, teaching people how to become a grill master. Symon joined CBS3 on Friday to provide tips for grilling and his new series.

Philadelphia chef Marcie Turney also has some grilling tips.

Watch the videos above for more.

Vittoria Woodill

Comments