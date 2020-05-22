



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Archdiocese of Philadelphia said in a statement Friday that mass and daily services are expected to resume on June 6, the day after Gov. Tom Wolf expects the city and surrounding counties to enter the “yellow” phase of reopening.

“The administration of the Archdiocese has been working in consultation with public health officials to ensure that such a resumption takes place within the context of state approved guidelines and is actively working to provide appropriate guidance to its clergy so that all will be as prepared as possible when the public celebration of Mass begins again. All of us are eager to open the doors of Church wide for the celebration of the Holy Eucharist,” the Archdiocese said.

The Archdiocese also notes area churches have not been closed during the pandemic, remaining “open for private prayer as well as the celebration of the Sacraments Baptism, Penance, Matrimony and funeral Masses at the discretion of the local pastor” and state guidelines.

The announcement comes after President Donald Trump deemed places of worship essential on Friday and called on governors to allow them to reopen.