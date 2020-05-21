WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) – Wildwood’s popular tram cars will soon be seen again on the boardwalk. The Sightseer Tram Cars will resume operations for the season on May 26.
“The Wildwoods Sightseer Tram Cars, and the passengers riding them, will be a welcomed sight and sound on our Boardwalk this summer, especially after a long dormant winter and spring,” Greater Wildwoods Tourism Improvement and Development Authority Executive Director/CFO John Siciliano said in a statement. “This is yet another exciting step toward the opening of a fun-filled summer season in the Wildwoods.”
The tram cars will be fitted with plexiglass dividers and plastic shields between seating areas to meet social distancing guidelines. They will also be disinfected every half-hour.
Tram employees will wear masks while interacting with visitors and passengers.
A new Tram Car app is also being developed that will allow for cashless payments. App users can purchase and redeem tram car tickets, and track the location of the trams along the boards. App-exclusive discounts for the tram car as well as partnering businesses will also be available.
