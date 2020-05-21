PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Temple University announced Thursday that it’s transitioning to digital-only tickets for its upcoming fall sports season due to the coronavirus pandemic. You can print your tickets at home or have them on a mobile device.
Temple says transitioning to digital-only increases safety by reducing contact with box office and ticket staff.
Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!
“Transitioning our tickets to all digital will increase safety and convenience for our fans,” Scott Walcoff, senior associate athletic director of external operations, said. “There is an industry-wide transition to digital tickets, especially in today’s current climate with many uncertainties surrounding COVID-19. This will allow us to better serve our fans and eliminate possible shipping issues associated with hard tickets.
“Similarly, it provides increased safety by reducing contact with box office and ticket staff. By taking advantage of the mobile option, our fans will also have more contactless ticket management flexibility including forwarding tickets to family and friends at any time, as well as have more peace of mind with a reduced risk of lost, stolen, or forgotten tickets.”
Temple’s football season ticket renewal deadline has also been extended until June 1.
You must log in to post a comment.