



GLENSIDE, Pa. (CBS) — Summer is almost here and that means it’s grilling season. But if you don’t feel like firing up the grill, there’s a place that will bring the barbecue to you.

Right now, some of us may be feeling the red, white and blues, but there’s a way to celebrate these sunny days in with scratch-made bar food that’s upped the game and handcrafted brews that go down nice and easy.

We’re talking about the takeout menu from The Ways Restaurant & Brewery in Glenside.

Started by two red-headed brothers, Tim and Steven Way, The Ways Restaurant & Brewery came about after tough times led Steven Way to start smoking tacos.

“I got laid off as a teacher from the school district, a bunch of cuts and everything. Decided to open a food truck. Worked out pretty good,” he said.

Way also started homebrewing and it wasn’t long after that when his brother Tim Way would leave his job in the medical field and band with his brother.

Recently, COVID-19 may have closed their doors to the public, but it’s also opened another up to keep their business afloat. Proving that tough times don’t last — only tough people do.

Watch the video above for the full “Takeout With Tori.”