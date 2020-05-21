PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sylvester Stallone, the star and writer of the beloved Philly sports classic Rocky, will host a live-stream showing of the movie on Facebook tonight.
The screening, part of Creative Artists Agency’s “Screening Room With The Stars” series, is meant to benefit organizations aiding the relief and recovery of communities impacted by the novel coronavirus pandemic by allowing viewers to donate during the screening.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Stallone will host the screening on the MGM Studios’ Facebook page beginning at 7 p.m. ET. Fans will be able to submit questions about the movie through Facebook during the screening.
Watch this today at 4 pm PST ! For the very first time, I’ll be LIVE while screening ROCKY , Sharing my behind-the-scenes stories on the MGM Facebook page https://t.co/294L8QvoDu
— Sylvester Stallone (@TheSlyStallone) May 21, 2020
“We are grateful to the big-hearted clients and studios who have made these special experiences happen on Facebook,” Richard Lovett, president of CAA, said in a statement. “We hope audiences have a great time revisiting these classic movies in the company of the stars.”
