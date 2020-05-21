(CBS Local)– Rob McElhenney is a household name in Pennsylvania as one of the stars of the TV show “It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia.”

The actor is back with a brand new series on Apple TV+ called “Mythic Quest: Raven’s Quest” where he plays a video game designer named Ian Grimm. McElhenney created the show with his friend Charlie Day and the executive producer of “It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia” Megan Ganz.

McElhenney and his crew produced an episode of their Apple TV+ series while in quarantine and he says he’s never been prouder of anything he’s done on TV.

“It was by far the hardest production that I’ve ever been a part of,” said McElhenney in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “But, I didn’t expect to feel in the end that it would be the episode of television that I’m most proud of in my entire career. Anyone who has seen Sunny, knows there’s an inherent sense of humor I have and share with Megan Ganz and David Hornsby, who are executive producers on both shows. We didn’t want to do the same exact thing. We wanted to explore different aspects of the human condition, people’s lives, office culture and make it a little more rooted in reality. Sunny is rooted somewhere on Saturn.”

McElhenney grew up in Philadelphia, went to Saint Joseph’s Preparatory and graduated from Temple University. The actor’s role of Grimm in the Apple TV+ series allows him to grow from the hilarious performer he became on “It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia.”

“I like playing difficult people. I would say Mac is a difficult person and Ian is a difficult person, but for two completely different reasons. I think Ian is incredibly intelligent, very good at what he does and one of the best in the world. Whereas, I don’t know if Mac is good at anything. There is just something really fun to play with in terms of Ian’s narcissism, massive ego and his ability to pull things off when he needs to pull something off. That is a struggle a lot of us have to deal with in our lives.”

Mythic Quest: Quarantine drops on Apple TV+ on May 22 and season one of the series is streaming now.