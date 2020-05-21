DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A Delaware County man is facing child pornography and prosecutors say he used video games to meet his victims. Geoffrey Hines is accused of reaching out to boys between 9 and 12 years old on the video game streaming platform Twitch.
According to prosecutors, the 33-year-old offered the boys gift cards if they exposed their genitals.
“This arrest highlights the need for vigilance in connection with your child’s use of electronic devices. As a result of the coronavirus, children are spending more time than ever in their own ‘virtual’ worlds. While video gaming devices offer a welcome break from the tedium brought on by COVID-19, they also present an enormous challenge. Make sure you are having regular conversations with your children about how to use these devices appropriately,” said District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer.
Investigators have identified 10 of the more than 50 potential victims.
