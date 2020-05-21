CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An overnight shooting in West Philadelphia left a man critically injured. It happened just after 1 a.m. Thursday at 40th Street and Powelton Avenue.

Police say the 30-year-old victim was shot multiple times.

Police Searching For 2 Suspects In Shooting That Critically Injured Man In West Philadelphia

Investigators say they are looking for two men who were seen running away from the scene.

