Police: Man Shot, Killed In His Driveway In Oxford Circle

Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police say a man was shot and killed in the driveway of his home in Philadelphia’s Oxford Circle neighborhood. The 45-year-old victim was found on the lawn of his home near Roosevelt Boulevard and Elbridge Street.
Police say his car was running nearby.
Investigators say seven shots were fired. Some of those shots hit the car.
Police have no suspects but hope to learn more from neighborhood security cameras.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
