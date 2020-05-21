Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 43-year-old man was shot eight times and killed in Kensington Thursday evening. It happened just before 6:30 p.m. on the 3300 block of F Street.
Police say the man was shot twice in the chest, four times in the back, once in the left hip and once under the left armpit.
He was transported to Temple University Hospital and was later pronounced dead.
No arrests have been made, but police say the shooting was captured on a private surveillance camera.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
