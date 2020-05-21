Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philly’s own Kevin Hart says he’s almost made a full recovery from the car crash that left him with major back injuries last September. He opened up about the crash during a conversation with Audible.
“I’m probably 95% to 97%. It’s been a fun journey of just getting back to this day. So now it’s seeing if I can surpass it and where I can get to after,” Hart said.
Hart’s new audiobook, “The Decision: Overcoming Today’s BS for Tomorrow’s Success,” is available for download today.
