PASSi providing authentic Korean meals to homebound seniors





PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A new program is ensuring that seniors in Philadelphia’s Korean community continue to be fed, despite the pandemic. Through the Kitchen Xpress program, Penn Asian Senior Services (PASSi) staff members and volunteers freshly prepare authentic Korean meals five days a week to distribute to low-income seniors who would normally come to the organization’s two centers in East Oak Lane to eat and socialize.

“Our seniors are really desperate for this kind of cooking during these times when they can’t really get out,” said Clayton Fitch, PASSi’s grant writer.

On the day Eyewitness News cameras visited the kitchen, a Korean chicken soup was on the menu.

“It’s called Samgye-tang, chicken soup with rice and other vegetables with the chicken, I think they should love it,” said volunteer Hank Yoo.

Yoo started helping in the kitchen when he lost his job due to the pandemic.

“I’m Korean-American, my parents came from Korea, a lot of people helped them, so I want to help the elderly people,” he said.

Along with MERCY Fleet, the company that usually transports clients to and from PASSi, Yoo and other volunteers also help deliver the meals to those who cannot do curbside pick-up. Seeing the drivers is often the only social interaction the homebound seniors get all day.

“Every afternoon, they’re waiting for me, to get wonderful, homemade lunch boxes,” Yoo said.

The kitchen now churns out more than a hundred meals a day, a number that grows weekly as word spreads of the program’s unique menu.

“We even had someone from Colorado reach out to us, which is a little outside our travel area,” Fitch said.

Eventually, PASSi hopes to expand the Kitchen Xpress program to include weekends.

You don’t have to be a client of PASSi to receive these meals. Seniors or their caregivers can request meal delivery or curbside pick-up by contacting PASSi via email: ken.yang@passi.us or telephone: 215.572.1234 ext. 116. You will need to provide your name, date of birth, address, and a contact email address or phone number.

For more information, click here.