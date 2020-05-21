WATCH LIVE:New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy Expected To Release New Details On State's Reopening
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An arrest has been made in the hit-and-run crash that injured a Pennsylvania State Trooper in Philadelphia’s East Falls neighborhood. Police charged Gabrielle Finch with aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, accidents involving death or serious injury and other related charges on Thursday.

That crash happened Saturday morning on School House Lane.

The trooper was on-duty at the time and on his department-issued motorcycle.

Investigators haven’t said what led up to the crash.

The trooper sustained a mild concussion and heavy bruising throughout his body, but had no broken bones.

