PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An arrest has been made in the hit-and-run crash that injured a Pennsylvania State Trooper in Philadelphia’s East Falls neighborhood. Police charged Gabrielle Finch with aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, accidents involving death or serious injury and other related charges on Thursday.
That crash happened Saturday morning on School House Lane.
36 year old Gabrielle Finch of Trevose was arrested this morning by PA state police for her involvement in a crash with a state trooper. Police say she refused to pull over and left the scene after the Trooper crashed his motorcycle. Police also say she confessed @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/lNCmoqBeUm
— Howard Monroe (@HMonroeNews) May 21, 2020
The trooper was on-duty at the time and on his department-issued motorcycle.
Investigators haven’t said what led up to the crash.
The trooper sustained a mild concussion and heavy bruising throughout his body, but had no broken bones.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates.
