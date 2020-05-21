



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For people in the performing arts, shuttered theater doors and canceled shows have been devastating, but the show must go on, somehow. Some performers have been stepping outside the box to do just that.

The Kimmel Center shuttered its doors in mid-March.

“We’re just calling this intermission, and our curtains will rise again,” said Leslie Patterson-Tyler with the Kimmel Center.

The nonprofit arts community had to cancel more than 300 performances, leading employees to call more than 100,000 ticket holders and rescheduling them into next season.

“The impact of this pandemic, even after cost-saving measures, will go over $5 million if we don’t reopen by July,” Patterson-Tyler said.

But that hasn’t stopped them from offering engaging activities on their social media handle.

Philadelphia School of Circus Arts hasn’t allowed visitors into their Mount Airy building, but they’ve been impressed by the creativity of people taking their online courses.

“The classes online have been no apparatus,” said Shana Kennedy with the School of Circus Arts. “Just using things like mats weights.”

It’s same for the Bristol Riverside Theatre that had to cancel the most expensive show the company had ever put on, after only a few performances.

“We’ll be doing live concerts, all summer long, August, July and September,” said Amy Kaissar, the theater’s co-producing director.

The big question is, when will people feel safe to gather again?

But, for now, you can find something to do virtually for each of these venues.