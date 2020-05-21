HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Pennsylvania bars and restaurants are now allowed to sell cocktails-to-go with Memorial Day weekend approaching. Gov. Tom Wolf signed the bill into law on Thursday.
“This new temporary rule creates more business for bars and restaurants when they need it, helps to meet customer demand and supports social distancing,” Wolf said in a statement. “As we approach the holiday weekend, I encourage all Pennsylvanians to remember to drink responsibly.”
Bars, restaurants and hotels that have lost 25% of average monthly total sales during the COVID-19 pandemic can now sell cocktails-to-go.
The drinks must be sold in containers with a secure lid before 11 p.m.
Legislators believe it will throw a much needed lifeline to the struggling restaurant industry, which has been feeling the brunt of mass closures and limited operations during the COVID-19 crisis.
“I think it’s fine. People are able to take wine out of the restaurant along with their food and if they want a half-gallon of margaritas or Bloody Mary or something, if it helps the bottom line for these struggling restaurants, then it’s fine, as long as people are 21 or over,” Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said earlier this week. “I see no problem with it.”
The temporary law expires after the COVID-19 disaster emergency ends and a business reaches 60% capacity.
