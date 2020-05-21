



DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A Delaware County barbershop has reopened despite orders from Gov. Tom Wolf to remain closed. Owner of Giovanni’s Barber Shop in Media, Nichole Missino joined CBS3 Thursday to talk about her reopening.

Missino says she reopened due to a lack of information from the state board and Governor Tom Wolf.

“I just think enough is enough,” Missino said. “In the beginning, I was like you know what we need to close. They told us they needed to flatten the curve, that was the original goal. We met that goal and now the governor is not giving us any date of when we can reopen and he’s just not telling us anything. The state board hasn’t come in and said look this is what you guys need to do. I had to do my own research, try to figure out how to make my shop safe.”

She says she is concerned about what action the state might take on her for reopening, but it’s something she will have to deal with.

Partitions are up between the stations and UV lights are in drawers to help with sanitation.

Staff members are wearing masks and have face shields and they are changing aprons between each client.

Customers are also having their temperature taken before coming in and they are getting a clean cape. The waiting room is also closed.

Outside the shop, there are “x’s” on the sidewalk for patients waiting to get inside the building.

All of these safety precautions come without guidelines from state officials.

“We’ve taken a pretty good amount of safety precautions,” Missino said. ” I feel like we are ready and safe.”

She says the clients and community have been very supportive of her decision to reopen.

In search of a haircut, some traveled more than a dozen miles to get their hair cut. Some customers were pretty desperate.

