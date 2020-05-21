Comments
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) — There are now 310 confirmed deaths from COVID-19 in Delaware and nearly 8,200 people have tested positive. In an effort to expand testing, Delaware is holding two saliva-based drive-thru testing events in the coming days.
The first opened at 10 a.m. today, at Middletown High School in New Castle County. It goes until 2 p.m.
Coronavirus Latest: What You Need To Know And Staying Connected
Another will be held Sunday at the Dover DMV in Kent County, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
State officials encourage preregistration to reduce wait times.
Click here to find out how to sign up.
