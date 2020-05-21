Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — New Jersey residents are awaiting new information from Gov. Phil Murphy on the state’s reopening. The governor said he plans to announce more steps Thursday, loosening restrictions heading into Memorial Day Weekend — the unofficial start to summer.
The changes are expected to have to do mostly with outdoor activities.
New Jersey now has more than 150,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and more than 10,000 New Jerseyans have died from the virus.
Meanwhile, a Camden County gym has been shut down after defying Gov. Murphy’s orders for three days.
Signs from state and local health officials were on the doors of Atilis Gym in Bellmawr this morning.
You must log in to post a comment.