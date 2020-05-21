Comments
BELLMAWR, N.J. (CBS) – A New Jersey gym that has been open in defiance of the governor’s stay-at-home order has been shut down by the state and county. Atilis Gym in Bellmawr was closed Thursday.
There are signs on the door from the county and state, announcing the closure of the gym.
Atilis opened this week for three days, defying Gov. Murphy’s order but is now closed.
