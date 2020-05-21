BELLMAWR, N.J. (CBS) – A New Jersey gym that has been open in defiance of the governor’s stay-at-home order has been shut down by the health department. Signs from state and local health officials were on the doors of Atilis Gym in Bellmawr Thursday morning.
The owners say their toilets were clogged by paper towels and their bathrooms were flooded. They say they will not violate the health department order and will not re-open today.
“How is it possible that they can actually shut down. If there is a problem based on the coronavirus, how can they shut us down but no other businesses in the same actual building? And it’s unconstitutional and targeting, and we are going to stand up and fight,” owner Frank Trumbetti.
Atilis opened Monday, defying Gov. Murphy’s order. The owners were cited for the last three days for re-opening their gym to protest the state’s shutdown orders.
The owners say they plan on reopening on Friday.
