



LAFAYETTE HILL, Pa. (CBS) — This weekend, we will pause to remember and honor military personnel who died while protecting our freedom. A local group is doing its part to make sure our veterans are never forgotten.

Memorial Day weekend won’t be the same because of the COVID-19 pandemic but one thing that isn’t changing is the sign of gratitude to our fallen veterans.

CBS3 was at St. Peter’s Lutheran Cemetery in Lafayette Hill Wednesday evening where volunteers gathered to plant American flags at the gravestones of veterans.

Organizers with VFW Post 1074 say there are 244 veterans buried at the cemetery. All of the flags were purchased through online donations.

Walt Hartnett, the commander of the VFW post, says now more than ever, we cannot forget our veterans.

“It’s very important to us to do this on the Memorial Day holiday. We want to make sure we’re honoring our veterans every Memorial Day and that’s why these volunteers come out here to do this. We salute them, we’re thankful for all they have done for us,” Hartnett said.

“Memorial Day, everybody thinks about cookouts and hot dogs and hamburgers, but it’s really about remembering these veterans that passed away and passed on and I think this year it brings more resonance to them because you start thinking about those you’ve lost,” he said.

Hartnett says the VFW goes to several cemeteries in the region and this year, they have seen double the amount of volunteers. He says it’s a gathering where social distancing is easy to maintain.