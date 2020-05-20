PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a man and woman were found shot to death inside a home in the city’s Frankford section. Authorities responded to a check-on-well-being call shortly before 5:15 p.m. Wednesday on the 4700 block of Tacony Street.
Police found a 37-year-old woman on the floor next to her bed suffering from three gunshot wounds throughout her body. A 42-year-old man was found in the hallway with a gunshot wound to his head.
Both were pronounced dead at the scene, police say.
Investigators say a semiautomatic handgun was found next to the man.
Police say the check-on-well-being call came after someone reported that the woman had not shown up to work in six days.
Neighbors told police the man and woman recently moved into the property.
It’s unclear at this time if the incident is a double homicide or a murder-suicide, according to police.
The investigation remains active and ongoing.
