



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia is gearing up for a big event Thursday night in the fight against COVID-19. It’s a variety show with proceeds going to a great cause.

The show is called PHLove and it will feature some big-name performers with ties to Philly. Proceeds will go to the PHL COVID-19 Fund.

The fund is giving much-needed money to nonprofits on the frontline of the pandemic in our region.

Among those we can expect so see is the “Godmother of Soul,” Patti LaBelle. She’ll be joined by Rock and Roll Hall-of-Famer and Philly favorite Daryl Hall of Hall & Oates.

Also on the bill is Questlove and DJ Jazzy Jeff.

John Middleton, the managing partner of the Phillies, and his family are helping with the fundraising.

CBS3 spoke with executive producers of the show about what to expect.

“With modern technology, it’s happening and it’s really interesting. There’s certainly some positive things that will come out of this pandemic and the ability to see the resilience of artists to be able to put it together like this is definitely part of it,” said Geoff Gordon, with Live Nation.

“There’s absolutely moments of ‘that was cool’ coming for sure, we hope so. And we think there’s something for everyone. There’s absolutely music and message and for an hour, folks will have something different to watch and I think they’ll feel really good about it,” said Scott Mirkin, with ESM Productions.

You can catch the PHLove variety show Thursday night at 7 p.m. on CBS3, the CW Philly and CBSNPhilly.